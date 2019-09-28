Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 0%. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
