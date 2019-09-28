Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 15 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 0%. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.