Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.48
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
