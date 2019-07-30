Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.48 N/A 0.29 50.97 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.