Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.70 N/A 0.75 19.49 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.70 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Insight Select Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.