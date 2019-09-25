Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Since Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.17
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 10.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Futu Holdings Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.
