Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.84
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|59.12
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 25.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
