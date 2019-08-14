Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.84 N/A 0.75 19.49 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.12 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 25.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.