Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.75 N/A 0.75 19.49 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 36.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.