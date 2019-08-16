Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.72 N/A 0.75 19.49 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.21 N/A 1.02 16.01

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 43.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.