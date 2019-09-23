Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.17 N/A 0.75 19.49 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.80 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 55.65% respectively. Comparatively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.