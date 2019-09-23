Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.17
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|17.80
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 55.65% respectively. Comparatively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
