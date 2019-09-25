Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Comparison side by side

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.36 N/A 0.75 19.49 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 17 2.90 N/A 0.94 18.99

Demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 31.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.