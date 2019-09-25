Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparison side by side

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.36 N/A 0.75 19.49 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.33 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.