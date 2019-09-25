Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparison side by side

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.36
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.33
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
