Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.36 N/A 0.29 50.97 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.20 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oaktree Capital Group LLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a -8.42% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.