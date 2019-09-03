Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.14
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.24
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
