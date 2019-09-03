Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.14 N/A 0.75 19.49 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.24 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.