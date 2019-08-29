Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.52 N/A 0.75 19.49 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.