Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.52
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
