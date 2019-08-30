Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.59 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.