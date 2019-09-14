Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) Comparison side by side

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.23
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.65
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 58.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.
