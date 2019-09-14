Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) Comparison side by side

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.23 N/A 0.75 19.49 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.65 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 58.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.