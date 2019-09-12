Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.33 N/A 0.75 19.49 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 29.29%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.