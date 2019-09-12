Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.33
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 29.29%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
