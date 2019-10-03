Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
