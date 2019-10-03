Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.