Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS)

We are contrasting Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A 0.64 20.84 Equus Total Return Inc. 2 59.32 N/A 0.22 7.05

Demonstrates Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Equus Total Return Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Equus Total Return Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 4.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 46%. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.93% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02% Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Equus Total Return Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.