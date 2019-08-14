Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS)

We are contrasting Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.72
|N/A
|0.64
|20.84
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|2
|59.32
|N/A
|0.22
|7.05
Demonstrates Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Equus Total Return Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Equus Total Return Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|0.00%
|6.6%
|4.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 46%. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.93% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.06%
|2.29%
|3.88%
|10.74%
|10.29%
|15.02%
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|-8.82%
|-7.11%
|-15.3%
|-24.39%
|-35.15%
|-20.92%
For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Equus Total Return Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
