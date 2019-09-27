Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Forms $13.41 Double Top; Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Sellers Increased By 75.56% Their Shorts

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) formed double top with $14.62 target or 9.00% above today’s $13.41 share price. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 46,934 shares traded. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) has risen 10.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) had an increase of 75.56% in short interest. NEOS’s SI was 3.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 75.56% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 465,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s short sellers to cover NEOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 101,424 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS); 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 4.43% more from 16.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) or 17,478 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 488,183 shares. 158,930 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Essex Fincl Service has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Sit has 0.09% invested in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). 10,233 were reported by Twin Focus Capital Ltd Llc. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 10,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 111,794 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 387,464 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) for 221,457 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Tortoise Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK).

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $79.07 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

