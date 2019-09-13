Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Forms $13.26 Double Top; Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) formed double top with $14.45 target or 9.00% above today’s $13.26 share price. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 468,914 shares traded or 425.57% up from the average. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) has risen 10.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 46 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 51 decreased and sold holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 20.66 million shares, down from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tristate Capital Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 34 New Position: 12.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 124,802 shares traded or 42.77% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.96M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $641.66 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Bank and Investment Management. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 9.34% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for 637,253 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.35 million shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 107,370 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.64% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 415,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 4.43% more from 16.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Mgmt Ltd has 1.19% invested in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Aviance Partners owns 11,516 shares. City Of London Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.56% in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) or 616,543 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Mackay Shields holds 0.06% or 648,590 shares. Next Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) for 6,286 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). 2.26M are held by Saba Cap Mgmt Lp. Hightower Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 17,702 shares stake. Family Mngmt owns 123,795 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 39,657 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK). Guggenheim Limited reported 387,464 shares. 221,457 are held by Dakota Wealth.