Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.15
|N/A
|0.64
|20.84
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|16.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 9.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.06%
|2.29%
|3.88%
|10.74%
|10.29%
|15.02%
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.22%
|2.46%
|3.65%
|10.25%
|8.72%
|13.82%
For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
