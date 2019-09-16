Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.15 N/A 0.64 20.84 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 16.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 9.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.