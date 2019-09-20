Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.40 N/A 0.64 20.84 Mesa Royalty Trust 11 6.10 N/A 1.18 8.52

Demonstrates Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Mesa Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 13.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02% Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Mesa Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mesa Royalty Trust.