Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.43 N/A 0.64 20.84 Main Street Capital Corporation 41 11.64 N/A 2.77 15.44

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Main Street Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Main Street Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Main Street Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 6.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.38% of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.3% of Main Street Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.2% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02% Main Street Capital Corporation 2.62% 3.64% 9.36% 17.21% 9.92% 27.05%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Summary

Main Street Capital Corporation beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It invests between $2 million and $75 million in companies with revenues between $5 million and $300 million, enterprise values between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based at Houston, Texas.