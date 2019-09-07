Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.67 N/A 0.81 17.90 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.