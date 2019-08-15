Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.77 N/A 0.81 17.90 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.22 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.