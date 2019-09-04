Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.