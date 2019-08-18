Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.81 17.90 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.