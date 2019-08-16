Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Since Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.78 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.