Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.59 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 14.54% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.