Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.78 N/A 0.81 17.90 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.