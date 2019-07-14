Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.34 N/A 0.81 17.25 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.