Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

We are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.42 N/A 0.81 17.90 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 33.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.