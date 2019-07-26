Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.42 N/A 0.81 17.25 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.