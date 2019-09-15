Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.20 N/A 0.81 17.90 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 36.46% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.