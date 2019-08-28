Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.66 N/A 0.81 17.90 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 6661 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 27.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 7 of the 6 factors 6661.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.