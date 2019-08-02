Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.78 N/A 0.81 17.90 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.