Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparing side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.60 N/A 0.81 17.90 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.