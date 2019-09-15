Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.20 N/A 0.81 17.90 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.17 N/A 2.03 10.49

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 13.13% and its average target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.