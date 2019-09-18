Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.34 N/A 0.81 17.90 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 7.45% respectively. Comparatively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.