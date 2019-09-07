Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.67 N/A 0.81 17.90 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.92 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 5.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.