Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.62 N/A 0.26 36.35

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 3.36%. Competitively, 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.