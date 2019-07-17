Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.34 N/A 0.81 17.25 BlackRock Inc. 439 5.25 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target is $500.17, while its potential upside is 6.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 85.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.