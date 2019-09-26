Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.65 N/A 0.52 26.47 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.