Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.20
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
