Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.20 N/A 0.52 26.47 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.