Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.50 N/A 3.93 11.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 13.04% and its average target price is $47.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.