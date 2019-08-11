Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.75 N/A 0.52 26.47 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.38 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.