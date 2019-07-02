Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

This is a contrast between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.10 N/A 0.52 26.26 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.91 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 18.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.