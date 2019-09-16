Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|18.99
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.32
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
