Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 18.99 N/A 0.52 26.47 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.