Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.55 N/A 0.52 26.47 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.58 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.