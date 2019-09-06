Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.55
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.58
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
