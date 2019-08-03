Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47 Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Noah Holdings Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 67.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.